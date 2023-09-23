Telangana: PM Modi to address public meet in Mahabubnagar on October 1

Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders will attend the rally, the party said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 23rd September 2023 11:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on September 30.

The meeting would be held at 1 pm at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a press note on Saturday, October 1.

Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders will attend the rally, he added.

The public meeting comes close to the state elections end of this year.

