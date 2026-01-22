Telangana Police appeal to remaining Maoists to surrender

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Wednesday appealed to the remaining Maoists who are holding key positions in various committees of CPI (Maoist) across the country to surrender.

A total of 17 Maoists belonging to Telangana are active in various states.

With the slogan ‘no more conflict-love your village’, Telangana Police have appealed to them to give up their underground life and return to the mainstream.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy has assured them that they will be provided rehabilitation as promised by the government.

The police released the list of Maoists who are holding key positions in various committees, along with the details of rewards they are carrying.

They include four Central Committee Members of CPI (Maoist). Muppalla Lakshman Rao, alias Ganapathi, is a Central Committee Member (CCM) and Politburo Member (PBM).

Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devji, is CCM, PBM and General Secretary of CPI (Maoist). Malla Raji Reddy, alias Sangram, is CCM. The three carry a reward of Rs 25 lakh each.

Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh, a CCM, Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) Member and in charge of Tudum Debba (TD), is operating in Jharkhand.

Muppidi Sambayya alias Sudarshan is a State Committee Member and Divisional Secretary.

Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu is a Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) Member and Communication Wing In-charge, Jode Ratnabai alias Sujatha is the wife of Muppalla Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi. She is a DKSZC Member and in charge of the Maad Divisional Committee. They all carry a reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

Other Maoists are: Loketi Chander Rao alias Prabhaka, DKSZC Member and West Sub-Zonal Bureau Secretary, Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar, State Committee Member and In-charge of Military Affairs, Telangana State Committee, Nakka Sushila alias Rela, DCM level cadre, Jadi Pushpa alias Rajeshwari, DCM level cadre, Rangaboyina Bhagya alias Roopi, Area Committee level cadre, Badisha Unga alias Manthu, Area Committee level cadre, Madivi Adume alias Sangeetha, Area Committee level cadre, Kashapogu Bhavani alias Suguna, Area Committee level cadre, Kunjam Idamall, Area Committee level cadre and Uthimi Anil Kumar alias Bhagat Singh, party member.

Telangana Police are taking steps to encourage these Maoists to surrender.

During 2025, a total of 576 Maoists surrendered to the Telangana Police. This is an unprecedented event since the formation of the People’s War (now CPI-Maoist) in 1980.

Police rehabilitation efforts have been accelerated for those who have already surrendered and are facing difficulties due to a lack of identification by providing them with basic facilities such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and bank accounts.

All rehabilitation programmes for surrendered Maoists are being directly supervised by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) of the Telangana Intelligence Department.

As part of their rehabilitation package, they are being provided with residence certificates in their native villages and enrolled for Aadhaar cards. Subsequently, PAN cards and bank accounts are being opened for them, and the reward money is being deposited into those accounts.

Discussions are being held with local revenue and other department officials to take steps to allocate house plots to those who are eligible.

Several individuals who returned to mainstream society due to health reasons have been provided medical treatment in corporate hospitals.