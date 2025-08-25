Telangana police arrests Heera Gold scam accused Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have taken Heera Gold scam case accused Nowhera Shaik into custody in Warangal on Sunday, August 24.

According to a report published in TOI, the arrest was made by the Inthezargunj police station based on a non-bailable warrant issued by the principal district and sessions judge court in Warangal.

Warrant against Heera Gold scam accused Nowhera Shaik

The warrant was issued on August 20, 2025. The case stems from a 2021 complaint filed with the Warangal police by three individuals.

The individuals have alleged that they were defrauded of Rs 33 lakh by investing in a gold scheme promoted by Heera Gold.

Nowhera Shaik had been granted conditional bail in the case. However, the arrest was made because she failed to appear before the Warangal court during subsequent hearings.

Inthezargunj police executed warrant

Interestingly, Shaik was taken into custody when she visited the Inthezargunj police station to fulfil a condition of her bail.

Upon her arrival, police executed the outstanding non-bailable warrant.

Nationwide, approximately 33 cases have been registered against Nowhera Shaik related to the Heera Gold scam case operations.

The Enforcement Directorate is also conducting a separate probe into the money laundering aspects of the case.

Following the arrest, her legal representatives questioned the police action and cited the existing conditional bail. However, the police officials gave the justification.

Nowhera Shaik is currently being held at the Warangal police station, Telangana under the supervision of women police personnel and with CCTV surveillance.

She will be produced before the court.