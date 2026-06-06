Telangana Police launches ‘Stree Ride’ for women drivers

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Saturday, June 6, launched “Stree Ride,” an initiative aimed at promoting women’s empowerment by creating employment opportunities for women in the transport sector.

Launched under the aegis of the Women’s Safety Wing, the programme seeks to encourage women to take up driving as a profession while enhancing their economic independence and participation in public transport services.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, 50 women bike riders, four women autorickshaw drivers and one woman cab driver were provided specialised training.

Officials said greater participation of women in public and private transport services would help improve the sense of safety among women passengers, particularly in urban areas, bus stations and railway stations.

The training programme was conducted under the leadership of MAWO chief executive officer Jai (CEO) Bharati. Companies, including Zippi, Bigili and MAWO, have extended employment opportunities to trained candidates, while Mahindra Auto provided vehicles for the initiative.

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Women’s empowerment key to development: DGP

Speaking after flagging off the programme, Anand said women’s empowerment, safety and skill development remained central to the government’s development agenda.

He said women entering professions traditionally dominated by men was a positive sign and stressed the importance of family support in helping women succeed in their chosen careers. “With encouragement from husbands, parents and family members, women can excel in any field,” he said.

The DGP also highlighted measures taken by the police for women’s safety, including initiatives such as SHE Teams and SHE Cabs, and said efforts were continuing to strengthen safety mechanisms for women across the state.

Anand urged women to enter emerging sectors instead of limiting themselves to traditional occupations and said the “Stree Ride” initiative would help them achieve financial independence while improving their families’ economic wellbeing.

He assured participants that the police department would support them in addressing challenges they may face while working on the roads.