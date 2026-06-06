Telangana Police reunites 6,700 couples through counselling

Hyderabad: Nearly 6,700 couples have been reunited through counselling and mediation services run by the Telangana Police, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand said on Saturday, June 6, addressing a gathering of over 150 couples whose marriages had been salvaged through the programme.

The event, titled “Mee Suraksha – Kalasi Unte Kaladu Sukham” – translating to “if you are together, you will be happy” – was organised by the Women Safety Wing of the Malkajgiri Commissionerate under its Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) Family Counselling Centres initiative.

Anand highlighted the range of women’s safety programmes run by the state government and police, including SHE Teams, Bharosa Centres, Women Police Stations, Anti-Human Trafficking Units and She Shuttles. He credited counsellors, police personnel, NGOs and legal aid institutions for the reunification milestone.

DGP, Women Safety Wing, Charu Sinha said Bharosa Centres and CDEW counselling centres had played a significant role in resolving family disputes across the state. She urged couples to focus on understanding each other rather than apportioning blame, and stressed that women must be supported in pursuing education, careers and personal goals.

9,700 cases, 32,000 sessions

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi said eight Family Counselling Centres functioning under the commissionerate had handled more than 9,700 cases and conducted over 32,000 counselling sessions since their establishment.

Outreach programmes by CDEW centres and Women Police Stations had reached more than 16,000 participants, she said, adding that the service had recorded a satisfaction rate of over 90 per cent.

SN Sreedevi, Head of the Telangana State Judicial Academy, said counselling and mediation were integral to the Family Courts Act and encouraged reunited couples to share their experiences to inspire others to resolve disputes peacefully.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to the reunited couples. The event also honoured the best performing CDEW centres, counsellors and staff for their contribution to family counselling and dispute resolution.