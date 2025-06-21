Telangana police on rescue of kidnapped minor girl attacked by accused’s family

Hyderabad: The rescue of a minor girl allegedly kidnapped from Bhainsa in Nirmal district a month ago, had led the police to a house in B Kondapur village of Chegunta mandal in Medak district on Wednesday night, June 18.

As the Bhainsa police tried to rescue the girl, the family members of the boy, 19, who allegedly kidnapped her, attacked the police personnel with sticks, injuring four policemen including a sub-inspector.

According to Bhainsa Town CI Gopinath, the girl, 16, and Byagari Suresh, 19, got connected through a friend of the girl who was acquainted to Suresh. They frequently spoke through phone and their friendship turned into an attraction that would defy their families.

As the parents of the girl lodged a complaint at Bhainsa Town police station last month, the police started tracking her location through cell phone signals. Somehow, the under aged couple kept evading being tracked, by frequently changing their location and by switching off their phones.

On Wednesday, a team of police led by Bhainsa Town SI Shaik Zubair went to Pathur village of Chegunta mandal and questioned a suspect about the whereabouts of the girl. The suspect informed the police that the girl was in the house of Suresh in B Kondapur village in the same mandal.

The police personnel went to Suresh’s residence on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and questioned him about the girl, showing their identity cards. Suresh and his father Chandram told the policemen that they didn’t know where she was, and that even if they knew, they would not reveal her location.

When the police warned them that they will be booked under criminal charges, the family members and relatives of Suresh got enraged. They attacked the police with sticks.

SI Zubair and three constables were injured. A constable named Sharath Chandra who sustained a head injury, was taken to the house of the village’s former sarpanch.

As Chegunta police was informed about the attack, they rushed to the village, arrested four of the family. While enroute the police station, three more relatives of Suresh blocked the police vehicle and demanded that they all be released.

With much difficulties the attackers were taken to Chegunta police station, where based on the complaint by SI Zubair, an attempt to murder case was booked against the attackers.

Chegunta SI Chaitanya Reddy told Siasat.com that four attackers including a woman were arrested and sent for judicial remand on Thursday, June 19. The police is on the hunt for 4 more who were involved in the attack on Bhainsa police personnel.

Injured constable Sharath Chandra was shifted to Care Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, and the minor girl was rescued by Bhainsa police, who handed her over to her parents.

Bhainsa CI Gopinath told Siasat.com that Suresh and his accomplices were booked under various sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. He said there were three more persons involved in kidnapping the girl, who were absconding.

He said that Bhainsa police would be seeking a Prisoner Transfer (PT) warrant to take Suresh into custody, after which the three others will be identified and booked.