Telangana Police recruitment application process begins

New Delhi: The application process for Telangana Police recruitment started on Monday for filling over 17,000 posts.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) opened the online portal for application at 8 am today and applications will be received till 10 pm on May 20.

There are a total of 17,291 vacant posts in various departments.

As many as 15,422 posts are vacant in the Police department, 402 posts in the special protection force department, 636 posts in disaster response and fire department, 154 posts in Prison and correctional services, 63 posts in the transport department and 614 posts in prohibition and excise department.

It is mandatory for the interested candidates to have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than 25 years as of July 1, 2022.

The interested candidates are required to register themselves using a mobile number on the official website of TSLPRB (tslprb.in). A ‘step-by-step’ user guide on how to apply online is also available on the website.