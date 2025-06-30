Telangana police to identify highway black spots amid rising road accidents

Hyderabad: In light of frequent accidents and the ongoing monsoon season, the Telangana police will identify accident-prone areas, or ‘black spots’, along the national highways across the state.

Telangana was recently ranked eighth in roadway accidents and ninth in accident fatalities across the country. Last year, the state experienced 25,934 road accidents, claiming 7,281 casualties. A majority of fatal accidents took place on national highways.

Also Read Massive car accident on Hyderabad ORR causes 9-vehicle pileup

Taking cognisance of this, the Telangana police will conduct a comprehensive report and investigate the root causes of these accidents. Accordingly, appropriate funds will be issued for road repair works.

State highways witness massive traffic daily, with the Vijayawada-Hyderabad Expressway as a massive outlier in terms of daily commuters. Officials also claimed that traffic in Telangana has annually increased by five percent.

Poor roads and flawed engineering rank as some of the largest factors in road accidents, with 930 black spots identified on Telangana roadways prior to the Union directive.