Telangana Police to set up Road Safety, Traffic Management Bureau

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has initiated steps to establish a Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau to strengthen road safety measures and reduce road accidents across the state, Director General of Police C V Anand said on Wednesday, July 15.

He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior police officers to deliberate on the proposed bureau and its operational framework.

The DGP reviewed the proposed organisational structure of the Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau, its functions, staffing requirements, legal framework, and administrative mechanisms.

Detailed discussions were also held on the bureau’s role in traffic management, accident prevention, enforcement strategies, and coordination with various stakeholder departments.

The meeting examined the existing road safety scenario in the state, best practices adopted by other states, the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, Government of India directives, and relevant Government Orders (GOs) relating to road safety and traffic management.

The officers also discussed measures required to build a comprehensive institutional framework for improving road safety.

Emphasising the need for a coordinated and scientific approach, the DGP directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the proposed bureau.

He stressed the importance of strengthening inter-departmental coordination, enhancing traffic enforcement, analysing accident data, and creating sustained public awareness on road safety.

Anand further stated that another review meeting would be convened shortly to finalise the structure, responsibilities, and implementation roadmap for the proposed bureau.

Meanwhile, the DGP chaired another high-level review meeting with officials of the EAGLE (Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau) on Wednesday. The police chief said the state government was taking decisive steps to make all educational institutions completely drug-free and to ensure students’ safety and well-being.

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The DGP emphasised that educational institutions should have zero tolerance for drugs. He stated that there should be absolutely no place for drugs in schools, colleges, or other educational campuses and stressed the need for a comprehensive safety mechanism to protect students from the growing menace of narcotic substances.

As part of the proposed initiative, Anti-Drug and Safety Committees will be established in all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the state. Every institution will be required to appoint a Campus Safety Coordinator to oversee student safety, anti-drug awareness programmes, counselling initiatives, and coordination with parents and law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, EAGLE officials presented a detailed overview of the proposed framework, responsibilities, implementation mechanism, monitoring system, and operational guidelines for the Anti-Drug and Safety Committees.

After reviewing the presentation, the DGP suggested several modifications and additions to strengthen the proposed guidelines and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive framework incorporating the recommendations made during the meeting.