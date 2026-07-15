Constable dies after car crashes into parked lorry in Siddipet

He became trapped between the steering wheel and the front seat and died on the spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: An Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) constable lost his life after his car crashed into a stationary lorry at Paathuru Ring Road in Pragnapur, Siddipet district, on the night of Tuesday, July 14.

The deceased has been identified as A Kiran, an Armed Reserve (AR) police constable attached to the Intelligence Security Wing.

According to police, Kiran was travelling to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. After reaching Pragnapur on Rajiv Rahadari, his car crashed into a lorry that was parked near a mechanic shed.

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Following the accident, Kiran became trapped between the steering wheel and the front seat and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to the district government hospital for an autopsy.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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