Constable dies after car crashes into parked lorry in Siddipet

Hyderabad: An Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) constable lost his life after his car crashed into a stationary lorry at Paathuru Ring Road in Pragnapur, Siddipet district, on the night of Tuesday, July 14.

The deceased has been identified as A Kiran, an Armed Reserve (AR) police constable attached to the Intelligence Security Wing.

According to police, Kiran was travelling to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. After reaching Pragnapur on Rajiv Rahadari, his car crashed into a lorry that was parked near a mechanic shed.

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Following the accident, Kiran became trapped between the steering wheel and the front seat and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to the district government hospital for an autopsy.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.