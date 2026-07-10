Woman killed, another hurt as tanker hits scooter in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was killed, and another sustained serious injuries after a water tanker allegedly rammed into a scooter near the Gachibowli flyover on Friday, July 10.

The deceased has been identified as Mallam Bhavani, 23, a salesgirl, who died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The injured woman, S Subhashini, 30, suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to Himagiri Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victims were travelling on a scooter when the water tanker hit their vehicle near the Gachibowli flyover. Bhavani succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while passers-by and emergency responders rushed Subhashini to the hospital.

Case registered

The Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Further details are awaited.