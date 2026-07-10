Woman killed, another hurt as tanker hits scooter in Gachibowli

The 23-year-old salesgirl died on the spot, while another woman suffered grievous injuries after a water tanker allegedly rammed into their scooter near the flyover.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Caution sign warning of a falling object or hazard with a person and an impact symbol.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was killed, and another sustained serious injuries after a water tanker allegedly rammed into a scooter near the Gachibowli flyover on Friday, July 10.

The deceased has been identified as Mallam Bhavani, 23, a salesgirl, who died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The injured woman, S Subhashini, 30, suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to Himagiri Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victims were travelling on a scooter when the water tanker hit their vehicle near the Gachibowli flyover. Bhavani succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while passers-by and emergency responders rushed Subhashini to the hospital.

Subhan Bakery

Case registered

The Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button