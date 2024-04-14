Telangana polity commemorates Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Major political parties and leaders in Telangana commemorated Dr BR Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on April 14.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy garlanded Ambedkar’s statue at Tank Bund in the city and paid tributes to the constitution’s architect.

Reddy was joined by Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and other party leaders, including Rohin Reddy and Vijaya Reddy. They gathered at the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund road, rather than the nearby 125-foot statue of the much-celebrated leader built during the previous BRS regime and was inaugurated by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) paid floral tributes to Ambedkar along with party leaders Md. Mahmood Ali, RS Praveen Kumar, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V Srinivas Goud, S. Madhusudana Chary, Balka Suman, M Srinivas Reddy, A Jeevan Reddy, G Kishore Kumar, D Balraj Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, M Rajiv Sagar and scores of others paid floral tributes to a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy along with BJP cadres visited the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund and paid tributes.

Several civil society organisations also remembered the tall leader by garlanding his statues across the state.

Popularly known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution,’ was a prominent social reformer, jurist, and politician who fought for the rights of the marginalized communities in India.