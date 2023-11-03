Telangana poll nomination begins today

Hyderabad: As the nomination process begins today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a new approach to streamline the nomination process for candidates. Alongside the traditional paper applications, the ECI will also permit online nominations.

Candidates can complete the necessary forms online and subsequently submit hard copies to the Returning Officers (RO) on the designated date, as informed by District Electoral Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose.

Effective from today the November 3, ROs will be accepting nominations between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with nominations to be received on working days until November 10.

The DEO, in collaboration with Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetti, recently convened a meeting with representatives from various political parties at the GHMC head office.

Rose highlighted the importance of obtaining prior authorization from the relevant authorities for meetings and rallies conducted within Hyderabad district.

The introduction of online nomination software is set to offer candidates a simplified means of completing their nomination forms electronically, aiming to enhance the nomination process.

Additionally, RO offices will incorporate 360-degree cameras and videographers to oversee the proceedings. Section 144, a legal provision restricting gatherings, will be enforced within a 100-meter radius of RO offices.

Only three vehicles per candidate and a maximum of four individuals, including the candidate, will be allowed to enter the RO office when filing nominations.

Rose asserted that all political parties are expected to adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) from the day of notification until the conclusion of the elections. Political parties are required to secure prior authorization for meetings and rallies through the Suvidha app, providing local law enforcement authorities with details of location, timing, and other relevant information.

