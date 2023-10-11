Telangana polls: BJP to revoke Raja Singh’s suspension soon

Hyderabad: With the announcement of the Telangana Assembly election schedule, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to revoke the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh soon, party sources informed.

The controversial MLA was suspended after he was arrested in August last year for making blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad. He made these videos in response to police allowing a comedian Munawar Farooqui to perform a show in the city in August 2022.

Subsequently, Raja Singh was arrested under the PD Act. The police booked cases against him under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

A section of the BJP leaders have been demanding that the party revoke his suspension and field him from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency again. He was elected twice from the Goshamahal seat.

The party leaders including state president G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar are seriously considering revoking his suspension and taking up the matter with the senior leaders in Delhi. Sources said that the state leadership has been asked to take a decision in this regard.

During a meeting on Wednesday, October 11, in which state leaders and election in-charges of the party took part, the leaders favoured revoking the suspension. The official announcement will be made soon.

Raja Singh, on the other hand, exuded confidence that his suspension will be revoked and his name will be included in the BJP’s first list of candidates, which is likely to be released on October 15.