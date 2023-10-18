Telangana polls: BRS, AIMIM controlled by Modi’s BJP claims Priyanka

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana with a remote control.

Addressing an election rally in Mulugu, she claimed that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime failed to keep up its promise of providing a job to each family leading to 40 lakh youth in the state being jobless.

“On one side there is a BRS government which initially spoke of Telangana but today they have “joined hands” with BJP. (PM) Modi ji is running the (Telangana) government with a remote control,” she charged, adding rampant corruption everywhere.

Slamming the BRS government, she said it is not considering controlling inflation and providing employment, but concentrating on protecting the land and sand mafias.

The BRS promised ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (golden Telangana), but she said they constructed luxurious palaces for themselves.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi warned the public that supporting BRS or AIMIM inadvertently strengthens the BJP.

“The Congress government in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Karnataka have fulfilled the promises. We had guaranteed free bus rides for women in Karnataka, which we fulfilled. Rajasthan has one of the best medical infrastructure in the country. We don’t just make promises. We fulfil them,” he said.

He also spoke elaborately on the “six guarantees” that the party announced for the assembly elections. It included the promise of Rs 2,500 per month, a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 for women, 200 units of free electricity, Rs 5 lakh for constructing homes, a 250 sq yard house for families of Telangana martyrs, Rs 4000/month as pension for elderly citizens, and Rs 5 lakh student assistance.

Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother Rahul Gandhi arrived here in a chopper from Hyderabad this afternoon. Both of them kickstarted the Congress campaign and bus yatra “Vijayabheri Yatra” after offering special prayers at the historic Ramappa Temple.

(With inputs from PTI)