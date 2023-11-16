Telangana polls: Distribution of voter slips initiated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The distribution of voter information slips (VIS) directly to voters was initiated on Wednesday, November 15 in Hyderabad.

This initiative involves door-to-door distribution of slips detailing centre information such as the voter’s name, polling number, and voting details.

With 15 Assembly constituencies, 4119 polling stations and over 45 lakh voters in the Hyderabad district, the VIS is distributed by Booth booth-level officers (BLOs) under the guidance of the District Election Officer and Returning Officers.

The accompanying Voter Guide booklet provides essential information on the voting process, eligibility criteria for registration, postal ballot facilities, election nominations and candidate details. It also guides voters in verifying polling stations online through the voters.cci.gov.in website or the voter helpline app.

In addition to that, the booklet includes instructions for voting, complaint applications for election rule violations, and website details for checking voter list inclusion and polling station verification.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting process is due on December 3.