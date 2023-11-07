Telangana polls: PM Modi reiterates BJP’s BC CM vow in Hyderabad meet

Hyderabad: Spearheading the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress “are two sides of the same coin, adding that “family rule, corruption and lies are the three common things in their DNA.”

He also accused opposition parties of “restricting the advancement of BC, SC, and ST communities.”

The PM made the remarks while addressing the ‘BC Atma Gourava Sabha‘ held at L B Stadium in the city. The meeting is part of the saffron party’s attempts to garner the vote of the Backward Classes in the state.

Along with senior BJP leaders from the state, the meeting also saw the participation of Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan whose party is contesting in the state Assembly polls as the saffron party’s alliance partner.

Reiterating the BJP’s poll promise to nominate a Backward Classes (BC) leader for the seat of the chief minister, the Prime Minister remarked that ‘family-run governments’ like the BRS and the Congress will never allow BCs to become chief ministers.

“They want their children to progress, not the poor and not the people from BC, SC and ST communities who work hard for building the state…when Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government was in power, we made APJ Abdul Kalam the President of India. GMC Balayogi was made Lok Sabha Speaker and the first Dalit Lok Sabha candidate. We made Ram Nath Kovind the President and we also made Droupadi Murmu President in support of Dalits,” he said.

PM Modi said that the BJP has made 27 OBC leaders ministers for the first time since the Independence of India.

“Now that you have given me the opportunity, we will make BC CM in Telangana…There are 85 OBC MPs and 65 OBC Vidhan Parishad members,” he said, highlighting the BJP’s support for backward communities.

BRS betrayed Telangana’s youth: PM

Slamming the incumbent BRS over the issue of the TSPSC paper leakage, he said that the BRS neglected the youth population of the state.

“BRS betrayed the youth of Telangana. They ruined the fate of the generation by allowing TSPSC leakage. Youngsters are asking today, where is the employment? But the BRS govt continues to appoint their family members and are working for their progress,” he said.

Arrogance will fail KCR: Modi

Targetting BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Prime Minister remarked that KCR is ‘filled with arrogance’ and it will fail him.

“Ego will not let anyone stand. KCR is filled with ego… They are involved in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. I am intolerant against corruption and will make sure the looted money is returned back to the people,” he said.

Storm for change in Telangana: Modi

Exuding confidence in the saffron party’s win in the Assembly polls, Modi asked the people of the state to uproot the incumbent BRS.

“In the last 10 years, we have seen anti-SC, ST, and BC government in the state. On November 30 (polling date), you can uproot this government, and let the lotus bloom. There’s a storm for change in Telangana. The state’s trust now lies in the BJP. Our poor, SC, ST, and BC people have decided to make the change,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the legislative achievements of his government, stating, “We made the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021, also known as the OBC bill, and pushed for a mandated OBC candidature.”

Modi further said that the BJP-led centre made ‘smoke-free kitchens’ for women and is offering free medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme up to Rs 5 lakhs. “Under the Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, Rs 13,000 crore was disbursed for the BC community,” he added.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.