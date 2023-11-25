Telangana polls: Protest posters ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Nizamabad

Rahul Gandhi is visiting Bodhan to attend a public meeting, followed by meetings at Adilabad and Vemulawada later in the evening.

Protest posters ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit in Nizamabad
Protest posters ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Anti-Congress posters have surfaced in Nizamabad’s Bodhan ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the district on Saturday, November 25.

As per reports, the posters were observed in different areas of Nizamabad, holding the Congress responsible for the loss of lives of youngsters during the Telangana agitation.

‘The Congress should tender an unconditional apology to Telangana’ and ‘Congress killed our children and demands an apology’, read the posters.

The posters spoke of ‘hardships’ faced by people, especially farmers in Karnataka after the Congress came to power recently, a poster read “No job recruitment even after six months of Congress rule in Karnataka. Beware Telangana.”

Similar posters were erected in Hyderabad during the Congress top brass visit to participate in different programmes recently.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will, on Saturday, address seven public meetings in Telangana to campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls.

While Kharge will be addressing two public meetings, the Gandhi siblings are scheduled to hold five besides a roadshow.

