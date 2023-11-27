Telangana polls: TSRTC JAC lends last-minute support to Congress

Telangana goes to polls on November 30. Counting is scheduled for December 3.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th November 2023 2:08 pm IST
TSRTC joint action committee members announced their support to Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections due on November 30

Hyderabad: In a jolt to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) has extended its support to Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, November 27.

Very recently, JAC president Ashwathama Reddy, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member who was supposed to contest from the Wanaparthy constituency, recently tendered his resignation on November 22.

This adds to the efforts of the grand old party which is pushing all stops to dethrone the BRS from the ruling chair.

