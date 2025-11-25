Telangana pollution control closes 305 industries, citing violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has ordered the shutdown of 305 industries for violating pollution control norms between January 2024 and October 2025.

During the same period, the board also issued formal notices to 1,234 additional industrial units for similar breaches.

Between January 2024 and October 2025, the PCB approved the setup of 2,620 new companies. It granted Consent for Operations (CFO) to 3,521 units after confirming that they met air and water pollution control standards.

Telangana has a total of 12,264 industries demarcated in red, orange, green, and white categories based on the severity of pollution.

As many as 7,996 wastewater and hazardous waste samples and 3,807 air pollutant samples from multiple industries were collected to ensure strict pollution management.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that laboratory results will determine the next steps against non-compliant units.

Also Read Telangana cabinet approves merging 27 urban local bodies into GHMC

A 24/7 online monitoring cell was established to track emissions and pollutants from 501 highly polluting industries. The task force committee reviewed 108 of these industries and directed prompt corrective measures, warning of legal action for continued non-compliance.

The PCB introduced a computerised system for scheduling inspections. Between January 2024 and October 2025, officials conducted 1,664 industrial inspections and reviewed 324 units, taking enforcement action wherever required.

Additionally, the PCB set up five common effluent treatment plants, 26 e-waste recycling units, four construction and demolition waste management facilities, and 12 biomedical waste treatment plants to improve safe disposal and recycling services.

The board added that night patrolling in industrial areas, strict enforcement of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems in bulk drug and chemical units, and the reuse of treated wastewater have all contributed to reducing pollution in the State.