Telangana cabinet approves merging 27 urban local bodies into GHMC

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet on Tuesday, November 25, approved merging 27 urban local bodies within the Hyderabad–Telangana core urban area into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Necessary amendments to the GHMC Act and the Telangana Municipal Act have also been approved by the cabinet.

New DISCOM to cover water connections

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a third new DISCOM in addition to Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (SPDCL).

This new DISCOM will cover all agricultural connections, lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha, safe and good water schemes, and Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) power connections.

Tenders for solar power, pumped storage power

In line with the Centre’s directions to increase the use of renewable energy, the cabinet has decided to invite tenders for 3000 megawatts of solar power. The contacts will extend for 5 years.

Similarly, tenders will also be invited for 2000 MW of pumped-storage power, with a contract period of 5 years.

Aside from this, the cabinet has also decided to grant permissions to set up 10,000 megawatts of pumped storage power generation plants in the state. The necessary land and water will be provided by the government on the condition that the electricity generated in these plants is first sold to the state’s DISCOMs.

New thermal plant, captive power generation for new industries

Further, the cabinet has also decided to set up a new 800 MW thermal power unit at the Ramagundam Thermal Power Station with the help of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). However, before handing over the project, a cost comparison between NTPC and GENCO will be done.

Officials have also been instructed to examine the possibility of constructing power plants in Palvancha and Maktal.

In a bid to attract new industries and investments, the state will now allow newly established industries to generate their own electricity. Permissions for captive power generation will be granted immediately, and there will be no maximum limit on power generation capacity.

However, electricity supply to existing industries will follow the current system.

Underground electricity cable system

Taking inputs from the underground electricity cable system in Bangalore, the Telangana government has decided to implement the same in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of Rs 14,725 crore.

All the electricity, T-fibre and cable network wires will be taken underground, after consultations with the concerned companies. Hyderabad will be divided into three sections for the project.

Setting up of schools, ATCs

The cabinet also approved allocation of 20.28 acres of government land for the construction of SC, ST, BC Young India Integrated Residential School in Pedda Nallabelli village of Dummugudem mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Along with this, 40 acres of government land has been allocated for a sports school in Jaggannapet village in Mulugu mandal of Mulugu district.

A new Advanced Technology Centre will be set up in Jubilee Hills constituency. ATCs will also be added in 6 more ITIs, taking the total count to 62.