Telangana power demand hits record high of 19,543 MW

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded its highest-ever power demand of 19,543 MW at 10:41 am on September 9. The state power utilities successfully met the demand.

The latest peak is 23 per cent higher than the demand recorded on the same day last year. On September 9, 2025, Telangana recorded a maximum power demand of 15,906 MW.

The new record also crossed the previous peak of 19,506 MW, which was recorded on March 27, 2026.

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Telangana power demand rises steadily

Telangana’s peak power demand has increased steadily over the years:

FY 2022–23: 15,497 MW

FY 2023–24: 15,623 MW

FY 2024–25: 17,162 MW

September 9, 2026: 19,543 MW

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the state’s power situation with senior Energy Department officials.

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He issued directions to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply across Telangana under all conditions.

A teleconference was later held under the leadership of Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Advisor to Government K Ramakrishna Rao, and Special Chief Secretary Navin Mittal.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Singareni Collieries CMD Buddha Prakash Jyoti, TRANSCO CMD Krishna Bhaskar, GENCO CMD Harish S., RPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui, TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh V. Patil and TGNPDCL CMD Varun Reddy.

Telangana to review future power requirements

A detailed Energy Department review meeting is scheduled for September 10 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The meeting will discuss steps to maintain uninterrupted power supply as demand continues to increase.

It will also focus on medium-term and long-term plans to meet Telangana’s future energy requirements.