Telangana Praja Darbar renamed; nearly 5k grievances received in 2 days

Praja Darbar in progress at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan. IT minister Sridhar Babu receives petitions

Hyderabad: The newly launched Praja Darbar (people’s court) conducted by chief minister Revanth Reddy has been renamed Praja Vaani (people’s voice). In two days a total of 4,471 grievance petitions were submitted with 1,143 alone on Monday, December 11. All their grievances were received by State IT minister Sridhar Babu.

Praja Vaani will be held every Tuesday and Friday. Grievance applications will be taken between 10 am and 1 pm at the Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.

There will be separate queues for women and the differently-abled.

Inaugurated on December 8, a day after Congress leader Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the new Telangana CM, people from several districts queued up at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands, with a ray of hope.

Rythu Bharosa distribution begins

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered officials to start depositing Rythu Bharosa funds in farmers’ accounts from Monday, December 11. Top officials were instructed to prepare an action plan for waiving off loans upto Rs 2 lakh.

Rythu Bharosa was one of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in its election manifesto.

Under the scheme, farmers and tenant farmers shall receive a financial benefit of Rs 15,000 annually per acre. Also, agricultural labourers will get Rs 12,000 annually. Additionally, Rs 500 will be provided to paddy farmers.

