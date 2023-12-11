Telangana: CM Revanth orders revamp of all TSPSC group exams

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to revamp the entire examination schedule for Group I, Group II, Group III and Group IV recruitment tests. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday sought plans for reorganisation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination programme during a meeting with TSPSC chairman B Janardan Reddy and other key secretaries.

The Chief Minister’s Office has issued a directive to the TSPSC chairman to attend a subsequent review meeting with detailed reports on the jobs filled by the TSPSC since the inception of Telangana State and the notifications issued thereof.

This decision comes in the wake of a prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption, seen in the yesteryears with alleged paper leak.

Revanth Reddy, during the meeting with Janardan Reddy, asked for major policy revision. The focus, he said, should be towards streamlining the TSPSC’s operational framework and the effective conduct of its examinations.

The announcement brings hope for the unemployed youth in Telangana, who have been navigating through tough times marked by paper leaks and the consequent postponement of exams since the formation of the state.

With the last 18 months being worst for Group I, exam papers were leaked leading to uncertainty and anxiety among job seekers.