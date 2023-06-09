Telangana: Rs 1.63 cr

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police probing the leak of question papers of the State Public Service Commission on Friday filed a charge sheet in the case.

A press release from the city police said as of now 49 accused individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person, currently residing in New Zealand, is still at large.

The total money transacted in the buying and selling of various TSPSC question papers is Rs 1.63 crore, it said.

“All the material evidences seized during the arrest of the accused persons were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Ramanthapur, and experts opinion obtained. Legal opinion is obtained and the preliminary charge sheet has been filed today in the Hon’ble jurisdictional Court,” the release said.

The TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

Amid massive protests by the Congress, BJP and other opposition parties and students groups over the leakage of a question paper of a recruitment test, the TSPSC had earlier cancelled the Group-I Preliminary Examination and other recruitment tests.

The Enforcement Directorate too had registered an ‘Enforcement Case Information Report’ (ECIR) in connection with the case.