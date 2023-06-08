TSPSC to conduct Departmental Test exams from June 15-24

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission will be conducting Departmental Test examinations for May 2023 session from June 15 to 24.

The Commission conducts Departmental Examinations twice a year (May and November) for the promotions of the employees, working in various Departments under the Telangana government.

The exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode, in an objective format except for Survey and language test which will be descriptive.

Nine district headquarters of the state including Hyderabad clubbed with Ranga Reddy, covered under HMDA jurisdiction, will have examination centres.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from the TSPSC’s official website on June 9 from 5 pm.

Aspirants have been advised to preserve hall tickets for future needs as duplicate hall tickets will not be issued.

Those facing any technical glitches in downloading the hall ticket can contact the help desk at 040-22445566.