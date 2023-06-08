Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for ‘Fish Prasadam’ at Nampally

Representational photo

Hyderabad: In view of the fish prasadam administration, traffic restrictions at Numaish grounds, Nampally have been announced from Thursday 6 pm to Saturday midnight.

Traffic police have said that the traffic coming from Moazzam Jahi Market towards the exhibition grounds will be diverted towards GPO Abids -Nampally Station road on a need basis.

Likewise, traffic from MJ Bridge and Begum Bazar Chathri towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam, Ek Minar etc, on a need basis.

Vehicles from the PCR Junction towards Nampally will be diverted at A R Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

Vehicle parking

Commuters from the Nampally side on four-wheelers should park their vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar and Chandra Vihar and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate No.2 Exhibition Grounds for Fish Prasadam.

Those coming in four-wheelers from Moazzam Jahi Market should park their vehicles at M.A.M. Girls Junior College, beside the Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally.

People coming from Moazzam Jahi Market in buses/vans should alight at Gandhi Bhavan Bus Stop and the buses/vans coming from Nampally shall alight at Gruha Kalpa Bus Stop and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate No.2 Exhibition Ground for Fish Prasadam.

Those coming from MJ Market on two-wheelers shall park their vehicles at the Bheemrao Bada parking area.

Two-wheelers from Nampally should park the vehicles on the left side of the main road or earmark two-wheelers between Gruha Kalpa and BJP Office.

