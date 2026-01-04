Telangana prepares to challenge Andhra’s Polavaram expansion in SC

Telangana prepares to challenge Andhra's Polavaram expansion in Supreme Court
Hyderabad: Ahead of Supreme Court’s hearing on the Polavaram Project expansion, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday, January 4.

The Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project proposed by Andhra Pradesh on the Godavari River has been strictly opposed by Telangana, stating that required approvals have not been obtained.

Telangana had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court asking to halt the expansion works that would link Polavaram with Banakacharla or Nallamala Sagar. It said the project should be executed strictly as per the originally approved design.

It objected to the Central government examining the pre-feasibility reports of the Nallamala Sagar project without considering Telangana’s disapproval and requested clear directions be issued to the Central Water Commission, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Godavari River Management Board in this regard.

Telangana has stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is proceeding with the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in violation of Central Water Commission guidelines. It has requested the Centre not to provide environmental clearances or financial assistance for this project.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th January 2026 8:33 pm IST

