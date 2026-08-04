Telangana prisoner dies in Warangal, family suspects torture

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old remand prisoner died during treatment in Warangal on Monday, August 3. His family has alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture.

Thirty-two-year-old Jangam Venkatesh, who was being treated at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, is survived by his wife and four children.

According to police, he was accused in a murder case in 2017. After being granted bail, Venkatesh failed to appear before the court. On July 31, the police issued a non-bailable warrant against Venkatesh. On August 1, he was produced before the court and was subsequently remanded to Mahabubabad sub-jail.

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News reports say Reddy fell ill at the jail and was shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment. However, Venkatesh’s family claimed that he was tortured, stating that injuries suffered in custody led to his death.

The family gathered before the hospital and protested against the police. The police said that the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem examination.

Siasat.com tried contacting jail authorities multiple times, but there was no response. This report will be updated if they do respond.