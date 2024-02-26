Telangana: Priyanka, Revanth to launch Rs 500 LPG, free power schemes tomorrow

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the Rs 500 LPG gas cylinder and free power to households using up to 200 units of electricity under the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme on Tuesday, February 27 at Chevella.

Confirming the development, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Congress-led state government is fulfilling all the promises it made during the run-up to the Assembly elections.

The Congress is aiming to implement its poll promises effectively as the election code announcement by the Election Commission for the Lok Sabha polls is fast approaching.

Chief Minister Revanth has directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the implementation of the two guarantees after a review meeting on Thursday, February 22 with the cabinet sub-committee on the six guarantees.

He asked officials to confirm that qualified recipients who applied during the Praja Palana were included in the two programs.

The Congress dispensation swiftly implemented two of its poll promises: free travel for women in TSRTC buses and an increase in Aarogyasri coverage from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.