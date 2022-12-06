Telangana: Proactive approach needed for forest diversion cases, says chief forest officer

Hyderabad: More than 95 proposals related to road development, panchayat raj, optical fibre cases, and Mission Bhagiratha updates were reviewed in a meeting with the nodal officer of Telangana and principal chief conservator of forest Mohan Chandra Pargaien here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Chandra Pargaien asked officials to stick to the timeline allotted for the completion of the discussed proposals.

“Recently there have been a few changes in the rules pertaining to forest conservation. We need to be proactive and secure coordinated efforts amongst different departments in order to avoid delays in the implementation of various developmental activities in the state,” Chandra Pargaien told the officials in the meeting.