Telangana: Prof Kodandaram challenges BRS for debate on Kaleshwaram

"The BRS should come for a debate on March 10, inspired by the million march that took place for Telangana statehood," he added.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 5:20 pm IST
TJS president Professor M Kodandaram.

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president, professor M Kodandaram slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for calling Kaleshwaram project a “boon” for the state and remarked that the project was “a huge burden of debt.”

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He also challenged the pink party’s leadership for an open debate on the subject. “The BRS should come for a debate on March 10, inspired by the million march that took place for Telangana statehood,” he added.

Alleging that the Kaleshwaram project was responsible for “three crises” in irrigation, engineering and lack of funds, he questioned how former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao could call it a boon.

MS Education Academy

“KCR built the project for his own selfish reasons. He changed the designs of the project without consulting the engineers and didn’t take permissions from the Union water ministry. The Central Water Commission (CWC) had warned that the Medigadda region is not suitable for a barrage. The KCR-led state government was careless in its functioning,” he said.

He further lamented the BRS’ perspective that the Medigadda project was strong “after three of its pillars sunk due to improper planning, design, maintenance, and quality.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 5:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button