Telangana: Prof Kodandaram challenges BRS for debate on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president, professor M Kodandaram slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for calling Kaleshwaram project a “boon” for the state and remarked that the project was “a huge burden of debt.”

He also challenged the pink party’s leadership for an open debate on the subject. “The BRS should come for a debate on March 10, inspired by the million march that took place for Telangana statehood,” he added.

Alleging that the Kaleshwaram project was responsible for “three crises” in irrigation, engineering and lack of funds, he questioned how former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao could call it a boon.

“KCR built the project for his own selfish reasons. He changed the designs of the project without consulting the engineers and didn’t take permissions from the Union water ministry. The Central Water Commission (CWC) had warned that the Medigadda region is not suitable for a barrage. The KCR-led state government was careless in its functioning,” he said.

He further lamented the BRS’ perspective that the Medigadda project was strong “after three of its pillars sunk due to improper planning, design, maintenance, and quality.”