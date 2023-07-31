Telangana: Rains force kin to cremate body on road in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Family members of a 90-year-old woman were forced to cremate her body on the road on Sunday, as cremation grounds were submerged under rainwater.

After the incessant rains lashed the state last week, many villages situated on the sides of the Godavari River faced heavy floods.

Also Read School student electrocuted in Khammam; principal suspended

Among the several issues that were triggered by rains was that the crematoriums, which mostly are situated on river banks, were submerged under floodwaters in the Bhadrachalam and Manugur areas of the Kothagudem district.

Mudigonda Tirupatamma died at her house in Burgampad Mandal on Sunday, due to illness, reported TNIE.

As cremation of the dead is forbidden outside the designated places, the family members not just suffered to decide where to cremate her body but were also troubled by the unavailability of dry wood for her last rites.

Looking at their plight, other villagers joined them and helped them in completing the final rituals for the deceased on the roadside.