School student electrocuted in Khammam; principal suspended

The victims were reportedly instructed to erect a flex board for the upcoming sports day event which was to be held on Wednesday, August 2. Following the accident, the institution's Principal Chandra Babu was suspended.

Representative Image

An 18-year-old school boy died due to an electric shock while installing a flex board on the campus in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district.

The incident took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalalya (JNV) school on Saturday, July 29, at around 5:30 pm.

The deceased, identified as Durga Nagendra, along with three other students was installing the flex board for the upcoming sports day when it came in touch with a live wire.

Nagendra died on the spot while others suffered injuries. They were soon shifted to the district general hospital for treatment.

Upon hearing the news of their child’s death, bereaved family members of Nagendra and some student organisations demonstrated in front of the school blaming its principal Chandra Babu for negligence.

Babu has since been suspended from duty.

Khammam police registered a case and investigations are on.

