Telangana CID official booked for harassing woman employee

Police booked the CID official under Indian Penal Code Section 354A (sexual harassment) and took up investigation.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana police have booked an official of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for sexually harassing a woman employee of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

Based on a complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against a Superintendent of Police of CID at Chaitanyapuri Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad.

The woman, working with TSSPDCL in Kothapet, alleged in her complaint that the official had been harassing him ever since she met him for the first time during national level sports competitions at Saroor Nagar Stadium two year.

According to the complainant, the SP was sending her obscene messages, photographs and videos on WhatsApp. He had also asked her to send her photograph in a saree.

She alleged that the official had asked him to attend a special class to be conducted by him. On another occasion, he allegedly asked her to meet him in person to discuss a case.

Police booked the CID official under Indian Penal Code Section 354A (sexual harassment) and took up investigation.

