HC directs govt to release ORR tender details to Revanth Reddy under RTI Act

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court took a stern stance on Friday regarding the non-disclosure of information pertaining to the Outer Ring Road toll gate tender case to Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Revanth Reddy had lodged a petition with the high court, expressing his concern and frustration over the lack of response to his RTI application filed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The court has convened to hear Revanth Reddy’s petition and voiced its strong disapproval of the situation. It questioned the very essence and purpose of having an RTI Act in place if the government fails to provide the necessary information when requested by Member of Parliament (MP) like Revanth Reddy. The court emphasized that the RTI Act serves as a critical tool to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, and its proper implementation is vital to uphold the principles of democracy.

The high court also highlighted the significance of opposition parties having access to relevant information to effectively carry out their duties in the assembly. Denying them access to crucial details impedes their ability to engage in meaningful discussions and scrutinize the government’s actions.

In response to the court’s inquiry, Advocate General B S Prasad asserted that the government was ready and willing to provide the required information as per the RTI Act. Acknowledging the importance of transparency and accountability, the high court ordered the government to furnish the requested details to Revanth Reddy within a period of two weeks.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on August 4, during which the court will review the government’s compliance with the directive to share the information. The Outer Ring Road tender case has been surrounded by allegations of irregularities, prompting Revanth Reddy to exercise his right to access information through the RTI application filed with the HMDA.