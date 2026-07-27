Telangana ration card e-KYC deadline nears; final call issued

Hyderabad: With the deadline a few days away, ration cardholders of Telangana have been given the final call to complete the e-KYC verification process, with the Civil Supplies Department showing no signs of extending the July 31 deadline.

Cardholders risk the discontinuation of benefits if they fail to do so. Beginning next month, the Telangana government will provide rations for three months in one go to the beneficiaries who are yet to go through the e-KYC process, with chances of all benefits being lost in the future.

Telangana has a total of 1,05,42,188 ration cards that cover 3,39,96,239 beneficiaries, where a total of 15.9 lakh ration cards are in the Greater Hyderabad limits. As per the Civil Supplies Department, 75 percent of beneficiaries have already done their e-KYC process, which means the remaining 25 percent ration cardholders still have to do it.

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To achieve the target of 100 percent beneficiary verification, the Civil Supplies Department has ordered officials to do so. The process has been divided into sectors and sub-sectors, and checking inspectors have been placed in charge of each as special teams fan out to track down unverified beneficiaries.