Niva Bupa ordered to pay Rs 20L over rejected insurance claim

It ruled that a visible disability like polio cannot be treated as a concealed medical condition.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
No more tax exemption for Insurance policies where premium is above Rs 5L
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-II has directed Niva Bupa Health Insurance to pay Rs 20 lakh to a policyholder.

It ruled that a visible disability like polio cannot be treated as a concealed medical condition.

Policyholder’s claim was rejected

The complainant, Soodini Padma Reddy, a resident of Banjara Hills, had been living with polio since he was three years old.

Subhan Bakery

Despite renewing his health insurance policy with Niva Bupa since 2019, he was left with no option but to pay his treatment cost of Rs 23.5 lakh in May 2024 when he underwent heart surgery at a private hospital.

When he sought reimbursement under his health insurance policy, the insurance company rejected the claim, stating that he had not disclosed his childhood polio earlier.

Consumer Commission’s observations

Padma Reddy challenged the decision before the Consumer Commission.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

For the past five years, the company’s representatives had been collecting the premiums and were aware of his polio, he argued.

He further said that the company’s empanelled doctors had examined him when the policy was first issued.

The Bench, comprising Commission President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and Member Parupalli Jawahar Babu, observed that polio does not come under the concealment of a medical condition, as the physical disability is clearly visible.

Lord's Engineering College

Commission directs insurance company to pay

Concluding that the rejection of the claim was unjustified, the Commission directed Niva Bupa Health Insurance to pay Rs 20 lakh to the insurer.

The company was also directed to pay Rs 2 lakh to the insurer as compensation for the mental agony.

Moreover, the company was directed to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs and deposit Rs 1 lakh into the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button