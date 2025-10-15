Telangana records highest paddy yield in the country

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded an all-time high paddy yield at 148.03 lakh metric tonne (LMT) in this year’s Kharif season, which is also the highest yield in the country, according to the state’s IPR department.

Minister for irrigation, food and civil supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy along with agriculture minister Tummala Nageswar Rao and chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a video conference with district collectors on Kharif paddy procurement on Wednesday, October 15.

The ministers have directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure smooth operations and quick payments to farmers.

80 LMT to be purchased by the government

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the government will purchase 80 lakh metric tons of paddy at a cost of Rs 22,000 to 23,000 crores. Out of this, 40 LMT of sanna (fine rice) and 40 LMT of doddu (coarse rice) will be purchased.

A total of 8,342 grain purchase centres have been set up across the state, of which 4,259 have been set up by primary agricultural cooperative societies, 3,517 by Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres, and 566 by other organisations.

Additionally, 1205 purchasing centers have already been opened in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Siddipet and Nalgonda districts.

As per official orders, farmers are to be paid within 48 to 72 hours of registering the details of the purchased grain.

They said that the government is ready to pay a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of fine rice in addition to the minimum support price (MSP).

Asserting that the Telangana government is farmer-friendly, Uttam Kumar Reddy asked all officials to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience and that he and the civil supplies commissioner can be contacted anytime for emergencies.

Helpline number 1800-425-00333 has been issued for farmers in case they encounter any problems at the grain purchasing centres.

Procurement of other crops underway

The agriculture minister also directed all the managing directors of marketing departments to ensure the availability of all essentials such as cleaners, tarpaulins, etc, for the procurement of paddy in the districts.

He also stated that maize purchase centres will start operating from tomorrow through the Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation and steps are underway to start soybean purchase centers.

He also informed that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) tender process has also been completed and asked collectors to immediately notify ginning centres and take steps to start cotton purchases as well.

A Head of Department has been appointed for every joint district to coordinate and oversee the procurement of all crops.



