Paddy gets soaked in rain at Telangana market yard

Hyderabad: Heaps of paddy got soaked in the rain at the agricultural market yard in Mothkur mandal headquarters of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday, October 13.

In a video circulating on social media, a farmer named Yadaiah urged the state government to immediately start the Paddy Procurement Centre and procure the soaked paddy.

He said that he was among the farmers who brought their paddy to the market yard five days ago, and the unexpected rain early Monday morning.

“At least 50 bags of paddy got washed away in the drain. I urge the state government to compensate the farmers,” he pleaded.