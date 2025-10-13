Paddy gets soaked in rain at Telangana market yard

The farmers urged the state government to compensate for the paddy which got washed away in the rain.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th October 2025 7:16 pm IST
The image shows a farmer showing how paddy got washed away in the rain at Mothkur agricultural market yard on Monday, October 13, 2025.
Farmer Yadaiah showing his paddy soaked in the rain.

Hyderabad: Heaps of paddy got soaked in the rain at the agricultural market yard in Mothkur mandal headquarters of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday, October 13.

In a video circulating on social media, a farmer named Yadaiah urged the state government to immediately start the Paddy Procurement Centre and procure the soaked paddy.

He said that he was among the farmers who brought their paddy to the market yard five days ago, and the unexpected rain early Monday morning.

Memory Khan Seminar

“At least 50 bags of paddy got washed away in the drain. I urge the state government to compensate the farmers,” he pleaded.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th October 2025 7:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button