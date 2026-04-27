Telangana records hottest day of season, Nizamabad touches 46 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday, April 27, sweltered through its most intense day of the season so far, with 12 towns recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius as a peak heatwave gripped the state and Nizamabad became the first place to touch 46 degrees this year.

The scorching conditions were most acute across north and central Telangana, where the mercury climbed to punishing levels. Nizamabad led at 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Adilabad, Nirmal and Peddapalli at 45.9 degrees Celsius each.

Jagtial, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Karimnagar and Nalgonda logged 45.6 degrees. Sircilla came in at 45.2 degrees and Siddipet at 45 degrees, according to weather expert T Balaji.

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The only partial relief came from extremely low humidity levels, with many parts of the state recording just 10 to 20 per cent, which marginally eased the felt temperature even as the heat remained oppressive.

Telangana has been under recurring heatwave conditions over the past several weeks, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for multiple districts. The state’s predominantly flat terrain and depleted tree cover in several northern districts tend to amplify daytime temperatures in the April-May period, which historically marks the peak of the pre-monsoon heat cycle in the region.

Health authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm and urged people to stay hydrated. The elderly, children and outdoor workers are considered most at risk during such conditions.