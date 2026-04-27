Manikonda hits 43.7 degrees Celsius as Hyderabad bakes in brutal heatwave

Hyderabad: The city is in the grip of a fierce heatwave, with Manikonda recording a scorching 43.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, April 27 – the highest in Hyderabad – as temperatures across most neighbourhoods surged well past the 43-degree mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded an official city temperature of 40 degrees Celsius for Monday, but readings from across Hyderabad told a harsher story.

ESS Keesara logged 43.4 degrees, Kistareddipet 43.3, Kagazmaddur 43.1 and both Gundla Machanur and Kanduwada touched 43 degrees. Choutuppal and RC Puram recorded 42.7 degrees each, while Bathukamma Kunta ESS and Seethapalmandi Kindi Basthi came in at 42.2 degrees, according to weather expert T Balaji.

#HYDERABAD WEATHER UPDATE | 2:00PM ☀️🔥



Some serious heat is gripping Hyderabad right now, with #Manikonda recording a scorching 43.7°C 🌡️



Top 10 Highest Temperatures Across Hyderabad:

Manikonda – 43.7°C

ESS Keesara – 43.4°C

Kistareddipet – 43.3°C

Kagazmaddur – 43.1°C

Gundla… — Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) April 27, 2026

Across Telangana, Adilabad was the hottest district at 45.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizamabad at 44.2, Medak at 42.4, Bhadrachalam at 41.2 and Hakimpet at 40.8 degrees.

On Saturday, April 25, four Telangana locations — Ramagundam, Mancherial, Kothapet, and Adilabad — featured among the 100 hottest places in the world, with temperatures between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Intense heatwave in Telangana from April 24 to 29: Here are precautions to take

Some respite for Hyderabadis

Some relief may be on the way for parts of Hyderabad. Weather enthusiast T Balaji said the city is likely to see thundershowers on Monday evening, particularly over Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Raidurg, Kondapur, Hafizpet, Tellapur and Nanakramguda.

HyderabadRains WARNING 1 ⚠️⛈️



Dear people of Hyderabad, get ready for THUNDERSTORMS after intense HEATWAVE



INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS ahead in Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Raidurg, Kondapur, Hafizpet, Tellapur, Nanakramguda and nearby places next 1hr… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 27, 2026

Heatwave till April 29

The heatwave is expected to persist across Telangana until April 29, with temperatures in some areas reaching 45 degrees Celsius. Northern and eastern districts will bear the brunt, with readings between 43 and 45 degrees, while Hyderabad is likely to hover between 41 and 43 degrees. Health officials have warned of a heightened risk of heatstroke, which can prove fatal in extreme cases.