Telangana recovers over 1 lakh mobile phones, ranks first in country

Hyderabad: Over 1 lakh lost/stolen mobile phones have been recovered in Telangana as of Thursday, October 16, through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, making it the best performing state in the country.

The CEIR portal, was first launched as a pilot in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and the north eastern states on September 5, 2022, and was finally brought to Telangana in April 2023. Since then, a total of 1,00,020 mobile phones have been recovered in the state.

In case one loses their mobile phone, they are requested to report it on the CEIR portal using the phone’s unique IMEI number, which will help to block it on all mobile networks in India.

After this, the phone can be traced by the police, who will recover and unblock it after confirming rightful ownership.

Within Telangana, the Hyderabad commissionerate has emerged at the top with 14,965 phones traced and unblocked, followed by the Warangal commissionerate with 5,564 phones, Kamareddy with 3,860 phones, Rajanna Sricilla with 2,074 phones, Jogulamba Gadwal with 1,998 phones and Suryapet with 2,267 phones.

Citizens have been asked to make good use of the service and report lost phones though the Telangana police citizen portal or directly at the CEIR portal.