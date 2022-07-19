Telangana registers 540 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Ranga Reddy (50) and Medchal Malkajgiri (34).

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2022 2:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,10,318.

A health department bulletin said 708 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,01,726.

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,585 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,481.

