Telangana registers 540 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,10,318.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Ranga Reddy (50) and Medchal Malkajgiri (34).

A health department bulletin said 708 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,01,726.

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,585 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,481.