Telangana registers highest ever power demand since its birth

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday registered the highest power demand since its formation on June 2, 2014.

The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) recorded demand of 13,742 MW. It is the highest ever recorded in peak summer in the youngest state. Power officials are expecting the demand to hit the 14,000 Mega Watt mark in the days to come.

“We are prepared to meet even if the power demand reaches 15,000 Mega Watts,” TSGENCO, TSTRANSCO Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express. Coincidentally the previous record for highest consumption was recorded on March 26, 2021. Hyderabad also recorded the consumption of 65 million Units on Saturday.