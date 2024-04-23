Telangana: Revanth violating MCC, EC mute spectator, alleges BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday, April 23, alleged that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is making “unconstitutional” and “brazen” poll promises in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Attaching a video in which Revanth can be heard vowing crop loan waiver by August 15 by promising on Hindu Goddess Saraswati, BRS spokesperson Dasoju Srravan blamed Telangana’s Chief Election Officer (CEO) of “negligence” and questioned EC’s lack of intervention into the matter.

“Shri Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumula is unconstitutionally and brazenly making poll promises continually in the name of GOD during the ongoing elections campaign violating and ridiculing the model code of conduct and the representation of people’s act, 1951.. And astonishingly the @CEO_Telangana is acting like a mere spectator and remains as a passive observer without enforcing the MCC and filing sumoto cases against @TelanganaCMO. Why such negligence by @ECISVEEP? Why there is no intervention?? Is it because of any nexus with @revanth_anumula?? Appeal for a prompt action to uphold fair and free elections and electoral integrity,” Sravan said in a post on X.

Shri Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumula is unconstitutionally and brazenly making poll promises continually in the name of GOD during the on going elections campaign violating and ridiculing the model code of conduct and the representation of people’s act, 1951..



Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).