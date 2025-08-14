Telangana: Rs 10000 cash awards for Class 10 & Inter district toppers on I-Day

Hyderabad: Telangana School Education Department has announced a special Independence Day gift for students who secured district topper positions in Class 10 and Intermediate examinations from educational institutions under its purview.

As per the directive issued on Wednesday, August 13, by Dr. Naveen Nicholas, Director of School Education, each district will felicitate two boys and two girls from Class 10, and two boys and two girls from Intermediate, with a cash award of Rs 10,000 each.

The felicitation will take place during the Independence Day celebrations in their respective districts.

Also Read Owaisi criticises Independence Day meat ban order in Hyderabad

This initiative covers only toppers from schools and colleges functioning under the School Education Department, including Model Schools, KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas), and General Gurukul institutions that offer Intermediate education.

In addition to the cash prize, the department will send specially printed certificates of appreciation to the districts, which must be presented to the toppers during the ceremony. Dr. Naveen Nicholas urged district authorities to ensure the awards and certificates are presented with due honour as part of the celebrations.