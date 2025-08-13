Owaisi criticises Independence Day meat ban order in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the decision by various municipal corporations across India, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to order the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, India’s Independence Day.

Owaisi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), argued that such bans are “callous and unconstitutional.” He questioned the rationale behind linking meat consumption with the celebration of Independence Day, asserting that 99 percent of Telangana’s population includes meat in their diet.

Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional.



What’s the connection between eating meat and… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 13, 2025

He further contended that these meat bans infringe upon fundamental rights, stating, “These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition and religion.” Owaisi called on civic authorities to reconsider such decisions, highlighting the impact on the livelihoods of those dependent on the meat trade and emphasising the need to uphold personal freedoms and cultural diversity in the country.

The directive from GHMC to shut down meat shops on Independence Day has drawn criticism from several quarters, with many echoing concerns about individual rights and the economic impact on small business owners in the region.

Also Read HC intervenes as GHMC orders Hyderabad beef shops to shut for I-Day

HC intervenes as GHMC orders Hyderabad beef shops to shut for I-Day

The Telangana High Court has sought an explanation from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) regarding its order directing beef shops and slaughterhouses to remain closed on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

The court questioned the legal basis for the directive.

Legal challenge against GHMC order

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the directive after hearing a writ petition filed by law student Vadla Srikanth, who is represented by advocate Vijay Gopal.

The petition challenged the order issued by the GHMC Commissioner. It raised questions over statutory backing.

The petitioner claimed that the order was issued under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act which does not grant the Commissioner the authority to shut down lawful businesses without valid reasons.

Impact on beef shops in Hyderabad

The plea highlighted that the sudden closure of beef shops and slaughterhouses in Hyderabad affects the livelihoods of traders.

It further argued that the order was arbitrary and violated constitutional rights including Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession).

After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the case to August 13.