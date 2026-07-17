Telangana sanctions Rs 20 cr for NAC skill development centre

The centre is expected to play a key role in developing the best human resources for the construction sector.

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Modern white building of the National Academy of Construction with geometric design.
National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, July 17, sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the construction of a National Academy of Construction (NAC) Skill Development Centre at Manthani in Pedapalli district.

Orders to this effect were issued by the Special Principal Secretary of Transport, Roads and Buildings (TR&B), Vikas Raj.

The centre is expected to play a key role in developing the best human resources for the construction sector. Through short-term and long-term courses, trainees will be able to land job opportunities in leading domestic and international companies, the government has said.

Subhan Bakery

Construction work for the centre will be carried out by the Roads and Buildings Department without any supervision charges. The sanctioned amount will be met from the corpus fund available with the National Academy of Construction.

The Director General of NAC, Hyderabad, has been asked to take further action in the matter.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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