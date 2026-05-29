Hyderabad Young India Skills University students land Rs 7 LPA Microsoft jobs

Hyderabad: Eleven Young India Skills University students enrolled in the Data Science Management course have secured placements at Microsoft with an annual package of Rs 7 lakh per annum, a release from the Chief Minister’s office stated.

This achievement reflects the growing strength of industry-oriented education, practical training, and future-ready skill development being promoted at the university, the release added.

The Young India Skills University (YISU) was established on August 1, 2024, through an Act of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with a vision to transform higher education through skill-based and industry-aligned learning.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is the Chancellor of the university, and the board of governors is chaired by Anand Mahindra.

The university has received University Grants Commission (UGC) 2(f) registration, enabling it to offer undergraduate, diploma, and postgraduate programmes in accordance with the approved UGC framework.

YISU places a strong emphasis on industry-led curricula, hands-on practical exposure, and immersive real-world learning experiences that effectively bridge the gap between education and employment.